Trucking company donation keeps Fairmont kids warm

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Several Marion County businesses joined forces in an effort to keep kids warm this winter.

Indiana-based trucking company Online Transport and its sister company, W.S. Thomas Transfer, based out of Fairmont, presented a check to the Salvation Army for $2,000 Tuesday afternoon in Fairmont. The trucking companies teamed up with N-D Paper and Gabriel Brothers Distribution Center to gather coats and winter clothing for the Salvation Army to distribute during its Angel Tree Program.

Boxes stuffed with more than 200 coats and nearly 300 pairs of gloves were transferred to the Salvation Army truck in preparation to give them out for the holidays.

Boxes of cold weather clothes were loaded into the Salvation Army truck (WBOY image)

“It’s the time of year where we feel it’s Christmas, Thanksgiving and we want to help the community,” said George Abel, an operations manager at W.S. Thomas Transfer. “We hope other people see this and jump on board and want to help out the other local agencies that do help out other people.”

Abel said there is still plenty of time to donate winter clothing; they can accept items such as jackets, gloves, pants and warm headwear. He can be reached by email at gabel@wsthomas.com or by phone at 304-363-8050 ext. 260.

You can reach out to the Salvation Army in Fairmont directly by phone at 304-366-2601 or stop by at 1512 Locust Avenue.