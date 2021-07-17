“Turtleman” and Ronnie Adams visit Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two familiar TV show stars made an appearance for a meet and greet in Fairmont on Saturday.

Ernie Brown Jr., also known as “Turtleman” from the show “Call of the Wildman”, and Ronnie Adams from the show “Swamp People” held a meet and greet at Crystalline Event Center.

Fans could purchase shirts and souvenirs, as well as get autographs from the stars.

A young fan gets an autograph from Ernie “Turtleman” Brown Jr.

Turtleman and Adams said they’re happy to help bring a smile to the people of West Virginia.

“Yeah, I can’t thank West Virginia enough. They’ve been so great to us, and I absolutely love being here,” said Adams.

“I mean, peoples need to be cheered up every now and then. We do this for cheering up. We do it for helping little kids. You know, raise them up right, teach them how to be a hillbilly, and how to survive off the land. We ain’t doing nothing wrong but having fun,” said Turtleman.

The event helped raise money for the Marion County Discovery Center.