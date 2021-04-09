Two CPS workers charged in death of Fairmont 4-year-old in March

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department have charged two CPS workers for their involvement in the death of a 4-year-old boy on March 4.

Breeana Bizub and Tabetha Phillips-Friend are both charged with involuntary manslaughter and failure to report child abuse to law enforcement.

Both women turned themselves in to law enforcement on those charges on Friday.

Walter Richardson and Ashlee Allen

Fairmont Detective William Stewart confirmed in an email that their charges are connected to the case against Walter Richardson and Ashlee Allen, both of whom were already arrested in relation to that boy’s death.

Richardson is charged with first-degree murder and death of a child by a parent or guardian by child abuse.

Allen, the child’s mother, has been charged with death of a child by abuse, because police day she had knowledge of previous abuse events.