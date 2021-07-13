Two East Fairmont churches open a food pantry to help tackle local food insecurity

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene and Covenant Church launched a new food pantry on Thursday, July 8, to help East Fairmont residents who are food insecure.

The idea behind the food pantry is that it will be closer to where East Side residents live, meaning they won’t have to journey across the bridge to other food resources. Often, many residents cannot make that trip because they lack transportation and are dealing with financial hardships.

The idea for the pantry was brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fairmont First noticed that many members of the congregation and the community were food insecure and it wanted to help. The church started with food kits, but now it has moved on to creating a bonafide food pantry, with the help of Covenant.

The pantry, which is located across the street from First Fairmont, on Morgantown Ave., will be open from 4-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. There will also be emergency hours, in which the church can be contacted to help someone in need who cannot wait.

In order to receive food, people will have to show proof of residence, income, and a Social Security card.

All of this is to ensure that the people who need food the most are helped and provided the sustenance they need. For now, the pantry is only limited to East Fairmont residents, but there are plans to open the door wider and let more people in.

Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene

Ultimately, the goal is to battle food insecurity, but the pantry, also, wants to help in other ways, too. The churches want to address poverty, as a whole, because it is what leads many people to food insecurity and needing food pantries.

It also wants to help people find jobs, as well as offer help with addiction and spiritual counseling.

The food pantry is accepting donations. If you would like to make a donation or learn more about the pantry, the easiest way to do so is by calling Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene at 304-366-7109.