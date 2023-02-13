FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University has had two of its online master’s programs ranked among the top in the nation by OnlineMastersDegrees.org, according to a release.

One of the programs is the Healthcare Management online master’s program which the website ranked at fourth in the nation.

“The College of Liberal Arts at Fairmont State University is thrilled to continue to be recognized as an affordable option for students to explore this important academic discipline,” said College of Liberal Arts Dean Christopher Kast. “We strive to provide rigorous academic training at a price point that is attainable for students from a wide range of economic backgrounds.”

Another program is the Criminal Justice master’s program which ranked at 39th. On top of the program receiving a national ranking in education, it also was recognized as one of the most affordable online master’s programs in its field in the country at 30th.

“I’m happy to see that we were named as one of the top graduate programs for the management of healthcare. We started in 2020 and have achieved much success with our graduates and our ability to tailor a course of learning germane to the workplace-bound professional,” said Healthcare Management Program Coordinator Raymond Alvarez.

The rankings were based on key factors related to student accessibility including tuition affordability, online component availability, student/faculty ratio, and the accessibility of student and career support services.