Two local organizations launch ‘Marion County Dancing with the Stars’ fundraiser

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Chamber of Commerce and the Tygart Valley United Way launched the 2021 “Dancing with the Stars” program at Pierpont Advanced Technology Center, Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, the leaders introduced the five couples who will be participating in the Season 8 fundraiser. The couples will compete for trophies and help raise money for the community.

“It’s a wonderful night with local people that are dancing and raising money,” explained Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw.

Dancers Jamie Lowdermilk and Joseph Commodore said they think it’s the biggest fundraiser they do all year and are excited they get to participate.

“Not only is it a fun event that the community gathers together to do but it’s just also important with the last year that we had especially starting to come out the covid pandemic,” described Lowdermilk. “Now it’s so important to give back whether it be a financial donation or volunteering your time. It’s just a wonderful note-worthy cause the United Way does for the community.”

The couples are practicing from July to October with a chorographer for a two minute performance.

The 2019 season raised more than $80,000 for the United Way and the Chamber. Marion County’s Dancing with the Stars will be held on October 23, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Fairmont State Falcon Center.

You can purchase your 2021 ticket and vote for your favorite dancer or buy the dancer’s sponsorship on Marion County’s Dancing with the Stars website.