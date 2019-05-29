Two men who made ultimate sacrifice for their country, honored during bridge dedication

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – An overpass in Marion County now bears the names of two local men who sacrificed everything for their country.

The Kingmont bridge that spans I-79 in Pleasant Valley will now be known as the “Kingmont Veterans Bridge,” honoring U.S. Army PVT Jarrett Springer who was killed in the Philippines during World War II and U.S. Marine Corps PFC Benjamin “Benny” Hamrick who died in the Vietnam War.

Springer’s sister took the time to share with 12 News how much her brother meant to her family.

“We were very proud, he was always a very good son, a good Christian boy,” Margaret Reed said. “And in his letters that I read, he writes his letters just like he talks, almost like having a conversation with him. That’s the type of young man he was.”

Each family received a commemorative sign like the ones that will be unveiled later at the bridge and several local representatives were on hand to read the proclaimation honoring both men and their service.