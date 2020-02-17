Two people caught for vandalizing The Trinity United Methodist Church in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Trinity United Methodist Church in Fairmont was broken into and vandalized over the weekend.

Church members say there were multiple people involved and they have been arrested and put into custody.

The two suspects broke into the pastors office and destroyed the desk, pulled the chimes and some lights out of the wall, and even tried to start a fire on the lower floor of the church.

Pastor Brad Bennett wanted to have a prayer this morning to give the members of the community, and the church a place to grieve and find peace with the situation.

“We needed a chance for the community to come together and grieve and to pray,” said Bennett. “To pray for our community, and to try to understand why this is happening. We wanted to seek forgiveness in our hearts for those who did this, and also to figure out what we do next.”

A neighbor was the one who called police because they sensed suspicious activity at the church late this past Friday. Community members had a hard time dealing with this news. The majority felt as if this was an act out of pure rage.

“What breaks our heart is, its from our community, we feel this wound. So, we need to come together, to share hope with each other, and also with the community,” said Bennett. “This won’t stop us from coming together from worshiping God and sharing the love of God in this community.”

Trinity United Methodist Church just celebrated its 150th anniversary of spreading faith in the Fairmont community.

“This has been a place of hope for many years, and we want to continue to be a place of hope. We believe God has us here for a purpose, and were going to continue to share Jesus,” Bennett said.

The church has already started to look into if their insurance will cover the cost of the damages. Pastor Bennett hopes the community can keep a high chin despite the tragedy.