Two people flown for treatment after accident in Marion County

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Emergency crews in Marion County responded to an accident in White Hall late Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon on White Hall Boulevard in front of the Go-Mart there.

911 officials in Marion County said two people were transported after a motorcycle and car collided.

Traffic on the road was blocked while crews worked to clear the scene.

Both were flown from the scene to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

There’s no word yet on either person’s condition or the cause of the accident.