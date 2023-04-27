FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two students from Fairmont Senior High School were recognized at a Military signing ceremony within’ the school on the morning of April 27.

The ceremony began with a presentation of colors, along with the singing of the National Anthem by one of the school’s students. Shortly after, all students, staff, and family members in attendance stayed standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. Principal Jim Green welcomed everyone to the ceremony before turning things over to MSG Cynthia Pruitt. Pruitt is a Senior Military Science Instructor with WVU Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC). She gave a few opening remarks before the signing ceremony began.

Fairmont Senior’s two seniors Jacob Powell and Ian Holbert, took turns going up on stage with their individual recruiter to sign and commit to the military.

During an interview with 12 News, both students were asked what made them want to join the military, Powell mentioned that he was not sure what got him to sign on, but that it felt right to do. Holbert added that for him, it is for the training and experience that the military offers. “A lot of times, you know, if you go into the military, you’re not able to go to college, but the way I’m doing it, I’m going to be able to do it through college,” Holbert said.

Ian Holbert plans to attend West Virginia University after graduating high school. As of Thursday, he was unsure of what field he will go into but is looking forward to getting into a career that is interesting and has a variety of experiences, as well as meeting new people. “I’m excited to be in a career where there’s a lot of variety and you’re doing something, you know, that feels like it has a lot of meaning to it,” Holbert said.

Jacob Powell is not pursuing higher education and plans to just go straight into the military. He is most looking forward to mechanical field work, as he is very interested in it.

While standing up on stage in front of the whole school can be nerve-wracking, both students were excited to be showing off what is coming up next in their lives.

