FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two veterans were honored on Thursday at the Korean War Monument in Fairmont with a plaque dedication ceremony.

The Marion County Commission placed the two plaques in the Korean War Memorial at East Marion Park honoring two veterans, one from World War II, and the other from the Korean War.



Plaques honoring Asa Davidson and Columbus Carpenter. (WBOY Image.)

The first veteran honored was Asa Davidson, a black World War II veteran who has dedicated his life to educating young people about history and how important it was.

Asa was said to be a role model for young people, especially when they needed a good role model to follow.

He went through a time of segregation while in the military and went through hardships most couldn’t endure today, yet he still pushed forward always completing his missions. During the event, they called Asa to tell him he has a plaque dedicated to him with his name on it. Asa didn’t know he was getting this award, and was really proud to receive it.

Asa Davidson, has his uniform displayed with pictures in the Weston Mountaineer Military Museum.

“I always think that you should give people the acclaim they deserve when they are here to enjoy the praise,” said David Tucker, Sgt. U.S. Army Retired.

The second veteran honored was Columbus Carpenter, a Korean War veteran. Columbus is known for always giving a helping hand to anyone who needs it.

Sgt. Tucker talked about Mr. Carpenter and what he said at a city council meeting, “God didn’t put us here to be cruel to each other.”

Columbus was a volunteer fire fighter, police reserves member, and has played Santa Claus, worked with the Soup Opera and helped fellow veterans in need.