Tygart Valley Cinema reopens after being closed for five months

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Tygart Valley Cinema has been open for business and has a new release coming to the theater.

Tygart Valley Cinema has been open for almost six weeks and is one of the only ones to reopen due to the difficulty of the coronavirus outbreak.

Owner Michael Carunchia said he was bored during the five months of closure. He said now that they are open, they will remain open as long as they continue to produce new movies.

“Most movies play in the theatres for so many months, then when they are out of the theatres they go DVD, and now that window gets smaller and smaller from theatres to DVD,” said Carunchia. “I was looking forward to getting back open, but like I said, how long will we stay open, just depends on what they release.”

Carunchia said that most of the larger film releases have been pushed back to 2021.

Tygart Valley Cinema is open Monday through Thursday in the evenings and on the weekends all day. For a full list of the films it is showing, call (304)-363-3498, or click here.