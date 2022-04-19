FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Tygart Valley United Way has received and redistributed federal funding across four counties.

$114,909 was distributed to 16 nonprofit organizations in north central West Virginia. The funds were given to the Tygart Valley United Way from the ARPA-R funding and the Phase 39 Emergency Food Shelter Program.

“The Emergency Food & Shelter Program is a federal government program that is another avenue for non-profits to secure additional funding for served meals, other food, homeless services, and shelter nights if they are within the required guidelines for the funding,” said Joseph Solberg, Finance and Grants Director at TVUW and EFSP Board Chair. “United Way is proud to serve as the lead for this process to bring dollars into our community.”

Grant recipients for this round of funding include:

Marion County

Reset Incorporated

Soup Opera

Connecting Link

HOPE, Inc.

Giver’s Hand Food Pantry

NCWV Community Action

Tygart Valley United Way

Randolph County

Meals on Wheels of Randolph County

Elkins United Christian Community Center

Highland Community Builders

Catholic Charities

Tygart Valley United Way

Taylor County

NCWV Community Action

Bread of Life Mission

Taylor County Family Resources

Tygart Valley United Way

Tucker County