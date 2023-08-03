FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tygart Valley United Way kicked off its fall campaign on Thursday by holding a Leadership Breakfast event that brought in local businesses and leaders.

The breakfast was held at Fairmont State University’s Falcon Center and hosted by the university’s new president, Mike Davis. Atendees from Marion, Randolph, Taylor, Barbour, and Tucker counties were in attendance to show support for the organization.

During the ceremony, Tygart Valley United Way announced that the goal for this year’s campaign is $630,000, an additional $5,000 from last year. The theme behind this year’s campaign is also “Here for Good”.

12 News spoke with Tygart Valley United Way’s president, Christy Miller, about the new campaign.

“We’re very excited about the campaign that we’re going to start today, particularly with our leadership. Our leadership is the backbone of the campaign. They really are involved, and they understand why we have to continue to support our local agencies so that they can provide a good quality life for those that are impacted in our community,” said Miller.

Funds from this campaign will go towards multiple nonprofit agencies that partner with United Way as well as support for various schools within the organization’s region.

Tygart Valley United Way plans to begin a program in September titled, “Dine with United Way”, where local restaurants will donate a portion of their daily proceeds to Tygart Valley United Way.

To learn more about Tygart Valley United Way and make a pledge towards this year’s campaign, you can visit its website.