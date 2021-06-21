Tygart Valley United Way holds day of action in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Community members in Marion County spent their Monday volunteering for nonprofit organizations. Over 200 people came out to help with 28 projects across north central West Virginia.

All the projects were part of Tygart Valley United Way’s annual day of action. The day was sponsored by WVU Medicine.

“Well, often these nonprofits are on the front lines, and they are working so hard and so diligently every day in service to the community and for their clients so often they don’t have the opportunity for volunteers to come in and really work for them,” said Emily Swain, director of community impact. “So, it’s really a good way for us as the United Way to help our agencies get what they need from volunteers and to just bring the volunteers in so they can just really see what these agencies are doing. Often times the community might not know what exactly what it is that an agency does so, when they have an opportunity to go in there and help them and have an opportunity to talk with their executive directors and staff, it really opens up people’s eyes to all of the work that’s being done in the area. ”

This was Tygart Valley United Way’s third annual day of action, and organizers said it grows bigger every year.

Volunteers for Tygart Valley United Way’s third annual Day of Action

“This last year has certainly been one for the record books,” said Chief Executive Officer, Brett White. “We have seen our community come together like never before and rally together in order to help others through the pandemic. And, with our expansion, we have the opportunity to be change agents across our entire region.”

Tygart Valley United Way is partnering with Unite West Virginia, a coordinated care network of health and social care providers, to better address people’s social needs and improve health across communities through strengthened collaboration and streamlined referrals.

“We are absolutely thrilled to expand our Unite West Virginia network into the Tygart Valley and surrounding counties,” said Devon Lopez, community engagement manager for Unite West Virginia. “As a West Virginia native, I am excited to collaborate with Tygart Valley United Way to build a robust network in our community through the Unite Us Platform. The Tygart Valley United Way has been instrumental in informing this network expansion, and we could not have done this work without their partnership.”