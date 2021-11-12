FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Tygart Valley United Way is holding a live auction to raise money for its general fund.

The auction has several items like an autographed basketball from Bob Huggins, apple watches, overnight stays at Snowshoe, Amish rocking chairs, and much more. All the items are donated for the cause.

The Tygart Valley United Way serves Marion, Randolph, Taylor, Barbour, and Tucker counties. The organization’s goal is to create opportunities for a better life for all by focusing on the three key building blocks of education, health, and financial stability.

Tygart Valley United Way building in Fairmont (WBOY Image)

The live auction used to be just for Randolph County. This is the first year all five counties they serve have joined together for the auction.

Angela Daniel, Tygart Valley United Ways Regional Engagement Director, said since the holidays are coming up, and while people buy holiday gifts, why not buy something that goes to charity.

“I’ve just seen firsthand the people that we help fund,” Daniel said. “I’ve been there on food distributions, the baby pantry. I’ve been there to see how we help people in the front line like I’ve seen our partners and how many people show up to these things.”

The organization’s goal is to raise $20,000. The live auction ends Saturday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.