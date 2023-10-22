FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tygart Valley United Way and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce hosted their 10th Dancing with the Stars event on Saturday at the Falcon Center on the campus of Fairmont State University.

Over the last 10 years, Marion County Dancing with the Stars has raised over half a million dollars for the Tygart Valley United Way, which helps local non-profits in the communities they serve. All of the money from the event goes right back to supporting services provided by area nonprofits that have partnered with United Way.

“Every community has its needs, and so the United Way not only is in Marion County, but they’re in the Tygart Valley services several counties. So, it’s so important that they reach their goal every year because that money flows right back to the community and then, of course, the chambers are a huge part of that too,” Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, said.

Officials with both United Way and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce hope to set a new record by raising the most amount of money, surpassing fundraising goals from years past. Shaw also said that the United Way services many organizations that provide money to nonprofits in order to help people with electricity, food, disabilities and more.

“The community comes out and they really, really support it, and it’s a different kind of chamber event that we’ve ever had. This is a night to shine. Our dancers work so hard for so many months just to get to this point, and so they deserve all the credit,” Shaw said.

The Tygart Valley United Way provides funding to area nonprofits in Marion, Taylor, Randolph, Barbour and Tucker Counties.