Tygart Valley United Way looking for donations before school year starts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way Tygart Valley is looking for donations before the school year starts.

The organization collects basic needs items to fill school pantries for their yearly “United For Kids” drive. Items it is looking for are toothbrushes, shampoo, clothing, snacks and more.

The organization wants to collect enough items to fill the pantries of 50 schools in Marion, Randolph, Taylor, Barbour and Tucker counties.

Drop off collection bin

“I think, oftentimes, we don’t really realize what all kids don’t have, and, so, just being a little bit more aware of what’s going on in these kids’ lives, and not everyone has what they need to go through their day with dignity and how those basic human needs sometimes aren’t met for students,” Emily Swain, director of community impact, said. “So I think it’s just really eye opening, and if people can give, then I think that they should give. If they can donate, they should donate because their $10 item that they bought could really make or break the difference in a kid’s day being able to go through the school day, and learn and be kids, which is what we all want them to do.”

Tygart Valley United Way will be collecting items until Aug. 6. Drop off locations are located throughout all five counties.