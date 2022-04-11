Tygart Valley United Way Day of Action 2021 (WBOY Image)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Tygart Valley United Way has opened registration for its annual Day of Action event.

The event allows volunteers to give back to Marion, Randolph, Taylor, Barbour and Tucker counties that the Tygart valley United Way serves.

“Day of Action is an initiative we look forward to each year. Having over 30 projects take place in our five-county region is truly a testament to the power of our communities,” said Brett White, Chief Executive Officer of Tygart Valley United Way.

The volunteers are split into groups to give hands-on help to businesses, organizations or families in any way they can.

“We are so grateful for all our volunteers who show up in force to make positive change in our communities,” said Casey Gilbert, the organization’s Community Impact Director. “We encourage businesses, teams, friends, families and civic groups to sign-up together and kick off the summer helping others.”

Volunteers for the Tygart Valley United Way Day of Action 2021 (WBOY Image)

The Tygart Valley United Way Day of Action is set for June 21 from noon to 4 p.m. Registration can be found here.