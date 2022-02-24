FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Tygart Valley United Way announces the results of its 2022 fundraising campaign on Thursday.

The non-profit organization made its virtual campaign announcement with a Facebook Live video. The campaign goal was met and exceeded its goal of $620,000.

In total, the campaign raised $630,507, which is 102% of its goal.

According to a release from the Tygart Valley United Way, a donation of $75,000 donation was made by the Rotary Club of South Fairmont which raised money during the Celebration of Lights this year.

The five-minute video focused on thanking all the donors and used short clips from some of the beneficiaries including the Disability Action Center, Family Services of Marion and Harrison County and Meals on Wheels.

“You truly have helped us to chart a new course, not only for the Tygart Valley United Way, but for our entire region,” said Campaign Chair Blair Nuzum-Wise during the announcement. “We will continue to fight for the education, health and financial stability of every person in all five of our counties. Thank You.”

The Tygart Valley United Way provides funding for 46 programs at 39 health and human service agencies across five counties.