U.S. Air Force recognizes Fairmont State program for it’s excellence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont State University program was recognized for its excellence.

Fairmont State University airplane (WBOY Image)

The United States Air Force Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps and Aviation Accreditation Board International Flight Academy Annual Review in Atlanta recognized the university’s JROTC flight program.

It was among four universities named with notable programs.

Nine high school students in the program completed training to receive their private pilot’s license at the university’s aviation center. The eight-week intensive program wrapped up in summer 2021.

“The majority of our staff at the Aviation Center of Excellence are former or current military flight instructors, and therefore, have a first-hand understanding of the needs of our cadets and how we can best position their training to meet their goals,” said Lt. Colonel Joel Kirk, Chief Pilot and Fairmont State Aviation Center of Excellence Director. “Our niche is that we are elite, and students benefit from our ‘quality over quantity’ philosophy, with more one-on-one, specialized attention.”

Fairmont State University student doing a pre-check before take off (WBOY Image)

The AF JROTC Flight Academy program is offered at only 23 universities across the country.

Fairmont State University Aviation Center of Excellence (WBOY Image)

“Because of the dedication of our chief pilot Lieutenant Joel Krik we have been able to create a program that is second to none. We’ve been able to create a program that is unique. We’ve been able to create a program that is elite. We’ve been able to create a program that not only makes Fairmont State and West Virginia proud but also the U.S. Air Force,” Dr. Martin said.

Fairmont State’s program is the only one within the State of West Virginia to earn the Federal Aviation Administration Approved Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) part 141 pilot training center accreditation.