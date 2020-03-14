U.S. Cellular store holds grand reopening in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- U.S. Cellular celebrated its grand re-opening Friday morning in Fairmont with a ribbon cutting celebration.

City and business officials joined store employees for the ceremony. Afterwards a reception with wraps and chips was catered by local restaurant Pufferbelly’s.

The store also held special giveaways, including free cell phone plans for a month, to celebrate the new opening and to interact with the community.

Store Manager Asia Thompson explained that helping the community continue to stay mobile is a proud moment for the company.

“We love getting involved with the community and our chamber. We like seeing what’s actually out there and supporting people who we service. We give cell phone service to the rural areas of West Virginia and we’re proud about that. We’re happy to do it,” Thompson stated.

The store is located at 900 Fairmont Pike in Fairmont.