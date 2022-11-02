FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — With people flocking to the polls for early voting before Tuesday’s election day. Farmington native and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) exercised his right to vote on Tuesday at the Marion County Courthouse.

Manchin said he believes it’s vital for people to go out and vote.

“This is the most beautiful right that we have as living in a free country such as America,” said Manchin. “This is where you make the changes. Not on social media, not on Twitter, not on all of this and not on this violence that we see in our society today. That’s not where you cure the problems that you disagree with in political arena. This is where you do it at the polling place.

Manchin also enjoyed being able to return to Marion County, his home county.

“It’s always good to come home,” Manchin said. “All of West Virginia has been so good to me.”