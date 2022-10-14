FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Morgantown Housing Authority was given a grant to help provide quality housing for West Virginians.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $91,001 to the housing authority from the the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Fairmont Morgantown Housing Authority (WBOY Image)

“Ensuring every West Virginian has a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night continues to be one of my top priorities. Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this devastating issue worse,” Senator Manchin said in a statement.

“Our housing authorities across West Virginia provide essential services for our residents, and often help individuals get back on their feet. The funding announced today will make major impacts in the lives of people across West Virginia through HUD’s housing voucher program,” Senator Capito said in a statement.

The grant was a part of a larger $697,000 distributed to 16 other housing authorities across the state including: