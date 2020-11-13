UMWA to hold Farmington #9 52nd Anniversary Memorial Service virtually on Sunday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Mine Workers of America announced on Friday that they will hold the Farmington #9 52nd Anniversary Memorial Service virtually on Sunday, November 15, instead of in-person at the memorial site due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On November 20, 1968 an explosion and fire in the Consolidation Coal Company’s No.9 mine in Farmington resulted in the deaths of 78 miners, 19 of which remain entombed in the mine. All 78 of the miners are memorialized at a site in Marion County, where their names are engraved in stone.

Each November, the UMWA honors the 78 miners who lost their lives with a memorial service.

This year, the memorial service will be broadcast at 1 p.m. on November 15 as a Facebook Live event on the UMWA’s Facebook page and on the union’s YouTube Channel.

“We would much rather be together on this day of remembrance,” UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said. “But it would be irresponsible to put so many people at risk of contracting COVID-19, especially elderly family members and others who come to this event every year.

“We will still honor those who lost their lives on that terrible day,” Roberts said, “and remember the determination that arose from that tragedy to ensure that something like this would never happen again.”