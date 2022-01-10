Uncle Ronnie’s Sandwich Shop opens

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Monday, a new sandwich shop opened in Fairmont.

Uncle Ronnie’s Sandwich Shop logo (WBOY Image)

Uncle Ronnie’s Sandwich Shop is serving lunch and dinner eats on Fairmont Avenue.

Their menu has a variety of different hoagies, sandwiches and salads. Options range from the classic steak to the more unique white pizza grilled cheese.

“Our menu is, it leans more twists like Italian style. It’s not primarily Italian but that’s what it leans towards,” Dinah Hickman manager of Uncle Ronnie’s sandwich shop said. “It’s easy to just come and pick it up instead of making it yourself.”

Uncle Ronnie’s Sandwich Shop is located at 91 Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont. They are open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.