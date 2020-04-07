Union announces intention to sue Alecto over closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which represents 120 workers at Fairmont Regional Medical Center, has announced that it intends to file a lawsuit against Alecto Healthcare Services over the hospital’s closure in March.

In March, Alecto announced the company would close FRMC, which the union stated was without any warning, in direct violation of the federal WARN Act.

Stuart Appelbaum, President of the RWDSU, issued a statement on the closure of FRMC.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic the likes of which our country has never witnessed. We are opening field hospitals across the country to ensure we have enough beds for potentially hundreds of thousands of patients who will succumb to the COVID-19 virus. It is outrageous that Alecto would choose to close this facility now, with no warning, in the middle of this national crisis. 120 critical care professionals who need to be on the front lines of this epidemic aren’t able to care for their now hospital-less community. “Our union will not stand for this, and we are swiftly filing suit against this company for failure to follow a just path to closure under the WARN Act. This community will need a hospital, and I am hopeful that with the support of local elected officials we can ensure this community keeps its healthcare facility through this pandemic.” Stuart Appelbaum

President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union

Previously, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 announced its intention to sue FRMC and Alecto for claimed violations of state and federal law.

On Monday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent a letter to hospital employees about his investigation into claims that Alecto failed to pay them for accrued vacation time.