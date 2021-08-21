Union Mission of Fairmont canncels “Run for Recovery” due to Covid

If you have trouble adjusting to running with a mask, try distracting yourself by listening to music. According to Jasmine Hutchinson, a Ph.D. and associate professor at Springfield College, listening to music can help you run longer, faster and make the exercise feel easier.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As rise in Covid cases in Marion County forced some organizations to cancel their events.

On Saturday, Union Mission of Fairmont planned to hold their “Run for Recovery 5k run and 2k walk.”

However, they made the decision to cancel the event in early August for health and safety reasons.

A statement on their website said, “we the volunteers who operate this event for the Mission are so very, very disappointed that we cannot hold this event.”

The statement also said the decision was made after speaking with the local health department officials.

The annual event helps fund raise for Union Mission of Fairmont who provides food, shelter and clothing to the homeless and those struggling with addiction.