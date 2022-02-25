FAIRMONT, W.Va. – An organization centered around helping their community is getting national recognition.

Union Rescue Mission and EFCA accreditation seal (WBOY Image)

The Union Mission Rescue in Fairmont has been accredited by the Evangelical Council of Financial Accountability.

The ECFA accreditation is based on their seven standards of responsible stewardship including financial accountability, transparency, sound board governance and ethical fundraising.

“We are pleased to accredit a ministry committed to reach the least, the last, and the lost with the spiritual and physical bread of life,” said Michael Martin, president of ECFA.

Union Rescue Mission of Fairmont offers shelters and food to the homeless in its area. Executive Director, George Batten, said the accreditation feels great.

“We just feel very happy about the position we’re in. We feel excited about the future that we have. We’re excited about the potential for more ministry, deeper ministry and a greater love demonstrated in our community,” Batten said.

Batten hopes the accreditation will help them do more in the community in the future.