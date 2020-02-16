United Hospital Center’s Holly Ball celebration

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – United Hospital Center held its annual Holly Ball dinner celebration. This event is held to recognize and thank their sponsors, and bring the community together with the hospital, for a entertaining night of fundraising.

For almost 60 years, the Holly Ball has been a tradition that was started by the wives of physicians as a way to bring the hospital closer to the community. They also wanted to bring entertainment to Clarksburg, while raising money to donate to the local hospital.

“It’s that charity spirit, that you see Dr. P, getting dressed up like cupid. its to bring laughter and fun, and have the community engage with the hospital, and relax and enjoy each other for one day,” said Dr. Mark Povroznik with United Hospital Center.

As a component of United Hospital Center, the purpose of the Auxiliary helps educate the general public about the goals of the United Hospital Center. Those goals are to assist the Hospital in any way possible as determined by Administration, and to engage in fundraising activities as deemed necessary and appropriate by the Boards of both the Auxiliary and United Hospital Center.

Every year Auxiliary gets to choose where the money raised from the Holly Ball goes to. In 2020, they decided to focus on women’s healthcare and women health programs. The money raised will go into building a new wing of the hospital dedicated to women’s health entirely.

The 2020 sponsors recognized were WBOY, Antero Resources, Dan Cava Toyota World, Drs. Mark and Lisa Povroznik, Exponent Telegram, Jason DeBerry, MD, Marks-Landau Construction, MVB Bank, Pharmalogic, Steptoe & Johnson, and Waste Management.