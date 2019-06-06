United Mine Workers of America employees and supporters celebrate new District 31 building

FAIRMONT W. Va. – United Mine Workers of America employees and supporters came together to celebrate the opening of a new building for UMWA District 31 workers.

Renovations to the new Country Club building were completed in early April. The District staff completed the move from the former District office on Gaston Avenue shortly thereafter.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin helped dedicate the building to UMWA President Cecil E. Roberts and thank him for his undying commitment to and efforts on the behalf of coal miners.

“You gotta be tough to be a leader. You gotta know when to be tough. You gotta be compassionate. You gotta know when to be compassionate, but you always have to be sincere and true to yourself. Without those three degrees you are not a leader. You might think you are, but I can guarantee you not many people will follow you and Cecil has all of those traits,”

UMWA District 31 covers northern West Virginia and eastern Ohio.