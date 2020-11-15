United Mine Workers of America hold virtual memorial for victims of 1968 mine disaster

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – The United Mine Workers of America decided to hold a virtual memorial this year to remember the victims of the Farmington Mine Disaster.

In 1968, an explosion at consol #9 of the mine killed 78 miners, which eventually led to legislation making mines safer to work in.

The event was broadcast live via Facebook and on the United Mine Workers of America’s YouTube channel. Group members said that they wish the gathering could have been held in person, but it would be more responsible to hold it virtually to avoid potential COVID exposure.

“Generally we would be gathered in congregation at the monument outside of Farmington where the shaft was up that hollow. And it would be cold and we’d all be there kind of shivering,” said Levi Allen with UMWA.

The 52nd anniversary of the disaster is on November 20th, 2020.