United Way makes donation to Marion County Disability Action Center

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties presented a check Thursday to the Marion County Disability Action Center.

The United Way donated $26,160 to the center during a ceremony. This is part of the United Way’s partnership with the disability center.

Officials said this money came about as a result of the settlement of a class action lawsuit brought on by Marion County Consumers. The Manchin Injury Law Group was involved in that case.

“These funds will build on our existing financial literacy programs, but it also allowed us to start an entire new program called best life that really focused in on money management, saving in case of an emergency and things that are pretty pertinent in this COVID world we are living in,” said Disability Action Center Director Julie Sole.

To use the center’s services or to make a donation, call 304-366-3213.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories