United Way makes donation to Marion County Disability Action Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties presented a check Thursday to the Marion County Disability Action Center.

The United Way donated $26,160 to the center during a ceremony. This is part of the United Way’s partnership with the disability center.

Officials said this money came about as a result of the settlement of a class action lawsuit brought on by Marion County Consumers. The Manchin Injury Law Group was involved in that case.

“These funds will build on our existing financial literacy programs, but it also allowed us to start an entire new program called best life that really focused in on money management, saving in case of an emergency and things that are pretty pertinent in this COVID world we are living in,” said Disability Action Center Director Julie Sole.

To use the center’s services or to make a donation, call 304-366-3213.