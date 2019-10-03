United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties hosts Emerging Leaders Reception

PLEASEANT VALLEY, W.Va. – Members of United Ways of Marion and Taylor Counties Emerging leaders group hosted their annual reception Wednesday evening at Copper House Grill near Fairmont to educate and engage young donors.

The Emerging Leaders program is designed for individuals 20 – 40 years old to become immersed in the work of United Way and involved in their local community. Members said the reception offers a chance for interested young leaders to learn more about the United Way programs while networking and meeting community leaders.

“We want this to be a professional development opportunity for them. We want it to be a networking opportunity, so they have opportunities to meet obviously influential people in the community, they have opportunities to do volunteerism in the community,” said Brett White, Executive Director of United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties.

The money raised by United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties provide support to 33 programs and 26 health and human services agencies.