United Way of Marion County help revitalize the community through national ‘Day of Action’ day

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Hundreds of volunteers are working hard throughout Marion County, as the United Way of Marion County leaps into action for Day of Action 2019.

With June 21 being National Day of Action Day, 168 volunteers kicked off the start of a busy day in Palatine Park on Friday. As participation numbers nearly doubled from last year’s event – United Way director, Brett White said he hopes this is a continual learning experience for all.

Volunteers paint the interior of Fairmont’s CAC building.

“We have 21 projects around Marion County this year. We are really excited about all of them. You know, the great thing about this day is that it allows individuals who you know sometimes see United Way at their company to connect it to the community and see what’s happening out at at the agencies,” said White.

All 21 projects shined a light on giving back to the community and various ways like restoring county-used event items, making a a safer environment for pedestrians by installing a cross walk, beautifying non-profit organizations through out the area and others.

Volunteers make new crosswalk for intersection by Palatine Park.

“All of those things go a long way in helping our organization, but it also gets the volunteers there to see what we are doing on a daily basis and it connects them to what we are doing in the community, so they can feel even better by not only volunteering today, but giving back throughout the year,” said Julie Sole, director of the Marion County Disability Action Center.

Volunteers help with landscaping out of the Disability Action Center.

Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield said although it may seem like a small task, the work that every volunteer does means a lot to the city and shows how big of a heart the community has by coming together as one.

“These are people that don’t have to be here – they want to be here. They are not getting paid to be here. They want to donate their time. So when it’s all said and done, these are people you can count on,” said Merrifield.