FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The WVU School of Nursing is teaming up with the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches to provide more access to healthcare.

The school will provide a program to train ten people to provide healthcare skills to those in their church and surrounding community.

The two-month training program is for people who are already RN certified. According to the WVU School of Nursing page, “the professional practice of faith community nursing focuses on the intentional care of the spirit as part of the process of promoting holistic health and preventing or minimizing illness in a faith community.”

Reverend DD Meighen of the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches said he hopes this program will get all parts of Marion County involved so that everyone can have some access to healthcare.

“Churches tend to be a place of security, safety and confidence, so healthcare administered through churches by RN’s and professional healthcare can be very helpful to the spiritual emotional and physical growth of a person,” Meighen said.

“We know that there is a church in just about every holler or coal camp or small community across West Virginia, and people can get to those churches,” Dr. Angel Smothers, a clinical associate professor at the School of Nursing said. “If we can provide nursing support at these churches across the state, we believe we can make a positive impact on the access to care issue we face due to our rural nature.”

The organizations are still looking to fill the ten openings for the program which are not restricted to any specific faith. Those interested can contact the WVU School of Nursing here.

The Greater Fairmont Council of Churches will also be holding a Disaster Relief Preparedness Day on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Marion County National Guard Armory on Mary Lou Retton Drive where the WVU School of Nursing will be available to answer any questions about the program.