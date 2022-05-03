FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Tax season has come to an end and the Tygart Valley United Way is recognizing another successful year for their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).

VITA is a free tax program that allows anyone with a household income lower than $58,000 a year file their taxes for free. This year the program helped 442 people save hundreds of dollars by filing with no cost to them.

United Way (WBOY Image)

“Financial stability is one of our big, three impact areas and it’s one of the ones we don’t get to focus on too much with health and education as the other aspects. So, if we can help people keep a little bit more money in their pockets, they can pay for their checkups or if they need some books for their college classes or anything like that. It can help in the other areas as well. So, we really want to be able to improve upon this service and keep providing it year after year,” said Tygart Valley United Way Community Impact Director Casey Gilbert.

The average refund for those that filed in the program was $1,207. Residents received a combined $87,158 in Earned Income Tax Credits, $64,000 in Child Tax Credits, and $6,281 in Education Tax Credits.

Every year, the taxes are processed by volunteers that are trained by the United Way from January up until the Tax Day deadline. This year, they had 27 IRS-trained and certified volunteers.

Gilbert said they plan on continuing the program next year and welcome any volunteers to help.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the program can contact Casey Gilbert at (304) 366-4550, Ext 102 or email casey@tvunitedway.org.