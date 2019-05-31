UPDATE: Fairview remains under boil water advisory, schools to reopen Tuesday

UPDATE 6/3/2019

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. – The boil water advisory for the entire town of Fairview remains in effect, but Marion County Health Department Director Lloyd White said Fairview Elementary and Middle schools are scheduled to re-open on Tuesday.

The entire town of Fairview was put under a boil water advisory on Thursday after positive results of E-Coli were found in the town’s water system, the Marion County Health Department confirmed on Friday. The issue with the town’s water resulted in Fairview Elementary and Middle schools both being closed on Friday and Monday.

White said on Monday that the advisory will not be lifted until three consecutive good samples come back free of E-Coli. White also said that all samples from over the weekend came back free of E-Coli, but the health department is still waiting for three more results.

Officials said they are increasing water flow, sampling and disinfection levels.

Fairview Elementary and Middle schools remained closed on Monday but will re-open on Tuesday. White said both schools have bottles of drinking water for students, fresh cooking water and hand sanitizer available, since students cannot use the bathroom sinks.

ORIGINAL 5/31/2019

The entire town of Fairview in Marion County was put under a boil water advisory Thursday afternoon.

The Marion County Health Department has confirmed that the reason for the advisory was due to positive results of E-Coli in the water system.

Marion County Health Department agreed it was best to close all Fairview schools until the advisory cleared in order to continue to clean the water until tests are cleared.

“We want to make sure that the water is safe as quickly as possible. So, we are going to be working throughout the weekend picking up samples and taking them to the lab. The good thing is our certified lab is open 24 hours a day 7 days a week, so we can run the samples. I have everyone’s cells phones so as soon as we have the samples come back good then we want to call them folks and have them reopen,” Lloyd White, director of Marion County Health Department.

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the boil water advisory, may contact the Health Department for more information.