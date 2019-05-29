UPDATE: Man arrested after police determine reported armed robbery in White Hall never occurred

Marion

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs-794306122

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – UPDATE (5/29/19 3:45 p.m.):

The White Hall Police Department arrested a man after determining that a reported armed robbery Wednesday never happened.

On May 29, police responded to Days Inn for a reported armed robbery in the area.  Later Wednesday, police said they interviewed the alleged victim, and the man stated that the armed robbery never occurred.

Police arrested Lance Moffatt, of Ripon, Wisconsin, and charged him with falsely reporting an emergency incident and obstructing an officer, according to a press release.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation.

Police are searching for a person who was involved in an armed robbery early Wednesday morning in White Hall.

911 officials say one person was robbed at just after midnight on Middletown Road.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the White Hall Police Department or the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Stay with 12 News as we work to bring you updates on this developing story.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News