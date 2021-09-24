Upgrades coming to Mary Lou Retton Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Park and Recreation officials are moving forward with plans to fix up Mary Lou Retton Park.

Officials said the latest plan is to pave the parking lots of the entire park. On Wednesday, the Marion County Commissioners approved to fund 1/3 of the paving. Other funding for the paving may come from Parks and Recreation and the Marion County Board of Education. The BOE is set to vote on its portion of the funding next week. The overall bid on the project was $339,000.

Parks and Rec officials said the bids for the project came in lower than expected so they do have some savings left over. With that money, they plan to upgrade the football field in the park.

Mary Lou Retton Park football field

Mary Lou Retton Park was originally built by volunteers in the 1970s. Marion County Parks and Recreation have already started upgrading the drainage system and plans to also upgrade the buildings.

“Well, this park is used, it’s probably the most used park out of our park system that we have we’ve estimated over 60,000 user days which is 60,000 not necessarily different people but say you come here three times during the weeks that’s 3 user days,” Tony Michalski, Marion County Parks and Recreation Director said. “So, it gets an extreme amount of use.”

Workers plan to start paving toward the end of September and finish by next spring at the latest.