MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – US 250 in Marion County is already down to one lane due to road work, and next week, it will be completely closed after 6 p.m.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, the section of US 250 between Muriale’s and Wood’s Boat House in Fairmont will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday.

The closure will run from Monday, April 18 through Friday, April 22. The closure is to work on the retaining rockfall protection wall that has been in progress since February.

The road is expected to be down to one lane until the project is completed in July.

US 250 was also closed last week as part of the project.