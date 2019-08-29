VA hosts veterans “Stand Down” resource fair

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Louis A. Johnson V.A. Medical Center held a one-day resource fair for veterans Thursday in Fairmont.

The fifth annual “Veteran Stand Down” took place inside the Marion County national guard armory.. and featured several organizations there to point veterans in the right direction for finding housing assistance, counseling, legal help and nutrition.

“It’s a nationwide program and the VA feels that its important to have so that veterans learn the resources that are out there to help them,” said program manager Amber Kovach. “There are so many things out in the community that veterans aren’t aware of, other community agencies might not know about, so I feel like it could just help everybody that comes to the event.”

This year’s stand down was expanded to include any veteran that was looking for assistance, and Mountaineer Food Bank was also on hand to give out boxes of food for veterans in need.