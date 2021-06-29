Valley Chapel Child Development Center hosts fundraiser for community member

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A local daycare center is fundraising to help a community member.

The Valley Chapel Child Development Center hosted a lemonade stand Tuesday.

All the money raised went to a woman in the community who had her house damaged by a tree during a storm in early June.

“They’re going to get their house rebuilt and I feel good when we give the money to them so they can get their house rebuilt,” Charley Conroy, Valley Chapel lemonade stand helper, said.

Valley Chapel lemonade stand helpers

The kids of the center gave out pink and regular lemonade and sold bracelets that they all helped make. The center hasn’t told the family that they are helping about the donation yet.

“I think it’s important for all community to help community,” Heidi Anglin, Valley Chapel lemonade stand parent, said. “Since we have a daycare here, showing the kids that you need to help people, that things happen to, ones that have issues that they need help with that they don’t want to ask for help. So, I want to show that its always important to help others even when they don’t ask.”

Valley Chapel is still accepting donations for the family. Anyone is welcome to stop by and give anything Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.