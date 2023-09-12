FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Valley Chapel Methodist Church held a patriotic ceremony on Tuesday, with the hopes of encouraging the community and local youth.

The celebration was held in commemoration of the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and to honor those who have served for our country.

Pastor Jackie Chambers (left) and Marcella Yaremchuk (right) at the start of the prayer.

Marcella Yaremchuk, a member of Valley Chapel Methodist Church and president of the board of directors for Maple Grove Cemetery, hosted this event out of her own deeply rooted patriotism, having plenty of family members serve in various branches of the military.

“It makes me happy to be able to see this many people come out on a Tuesday morning, 10 o’clock in the morning, and sit in the hot sun to wave flags. We do the same thing kind of with the Wreaths Across America, we honor the veterans who are no longer here, we don’t forget them,” said Yaremchuk.

The flag raising ceremony performed by Eagle Scouts Jim Zinn and Chuck Villers.

The ceremony began with a flag procession by the Children of Valley Chapel Daycare as each child had their own flag and lead one another to their seats as the song, “Stars and Stripes Forever,” played.

Athalia Stuck singing the Star-Spangled Banner

A group prayer was then led by Valley Chapel Methodist’s Pastor Jackie Chambers with the retirement of the church’s flag and the raising of a new flag performed by Eagle Scouts Jim Zinn and Chuck Villers. East Fairmont High School student, Athalia Stuck, led the “Star Spangled Banner” as attendees watched the new flag take its first breath.

David Tucker recited, “Ragged Old Flag,” a poem and song popularized by Johnny Cash, right before the presentations of certificates of appreciation from the Maple Grove Cemetery. The certificates were granted to individuals for their efforts with the cemetery and its participation with Wreaths Across America in 2022.

David Tucker reciting “Ragged Old Flag”.

Maple Grove Cemetery of Fairmont will be participating in Wreaths Across America again this year and though a time has yet to be determined the date is set for Dec. 16.