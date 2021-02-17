Valley Healthcare System’s new rehabilitation facility on schedule to open in October

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – Valley Healthcare System’s new state-of-the-art multi-million-dollar facility used to treat patients with drug addiction is being built right on schedule.

Valley Healthcare broke ground on its substance abuse residential treatment facility last September. The cold weather has not affected the timeline for completion.

The walls are up on the three main buildings, which will house men and women separately, with a huge multi-purpose facility in between.

Valley Healthcare Chief Operations Officer Gerry Schmidt explained that the project is being built in response to the area’s growing drug problem.

“Addiction Nationwide, whether it’s alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, or opioids, has consistently been on the rise. Obviously, there has been a lot going on in terms of the opioid crisis because of the number of overdose deaths from it, but our facility is going to focus on all types of substances, not just opioids.”

Schmidt explained that the project is on schedule for a grand opening in October of this year.