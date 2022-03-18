FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County officials are taking action against students vaping in schools.

On Thursday, during a special work session, the Marion County Board of Education announced they have secured $84,000 to purchase vaping sensors. The funds were part of a safe school grant that needed to be spent in the month of March.

Juul vape (Nexstar Media Wire)

The sensors will be installed in the schools’ bathrooms and will send a notification to the administration when something is detected. They will then use security cameras to find if a student was using a vape in that area.

“It is something that we are absolutely mindful of,” Donna Hage, Marion County Schools Superintendent said about students vaping habits. “We also know, based on our students’ summits that we recently had in Marion County schools, that our students did report that their peers are using the vapes, and it seems to be an area of concern in our schools.”

In addition to discipline, the schools also refer students to awareness programs about smoking and vaping taught by MVA HealthCenters. The vape detectors will be targeted toward middle and high schools in Marion County.

Superintendent Hage said the sensor will be installed in the next few months.

The Randolph Board of Education also recently approved the purchase of smoke detectors for the Randolph Technical Center’s shop areas and technical classes.