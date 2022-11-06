FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Nov. 11, at 1 p.m., the annual Fairmont Veterans Day Parade will be held, sponsored by the Marion County Veterans Council.

With the Military Order of the Purple Heart Local 724 serving as parade color guard, the parade will travel from Palatine Park up Merchant Street, turning right at the Jefferson Street Bridge, turning left onto Washington and Monroe Streets, turning right onto Adams Street and ending at Veterans Square Plaza.

After the parade, a ceremony will be held at Veterans Square Plaza on Adams Street with Commander Toby Heaney serving as Master of Ceremonies. Those who wish to do so will be able to lay wreaths to honor the veterans. The Marion County Honor Guard will close the ceremony with a 21 gun salute and playing taps.

“Our veterans are our heroes. This parade and ceremony are a small way to honor them and say thank you,” said parade organizer Marci Carrol.

Registration will be free, with no specific decoration requirements.

Veterans, businesses and individuals who register for the parade should do so through Eventbrite.com by Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. by searching for “Fairmont (WV) Veterans Day Parade 2021” or using the link on the parade’s Facebook page. A limited number of late entry spaces will be available at the parade lineup.

Anyone with questions about the event, or need help registering, can contact Carrol by calling (304) 612-5151, emailing veteransdayparde@mrcfamilylaw.com or messaging the parade Facebook page.

