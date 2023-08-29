FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — While working at East Park Elementary, second-grade teacher Amy Nett noticed that the flag over the school’s playground needed some attention. As the flag waved worn and tattered, she saw this as the perfect learning opportunity for her students.

VFW Honor Guard demonstrating how to fold the American flag.

On Tuesday, East Park Elementary School invited members of the VFW Honor Guard to show a select group of students the importance of respecting and retiring the American flag.

The VFW Honor Guard consisted of four veteran members representing the United States Marine Corps, the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force. Students from a fourth-grade safety patrol attended the flag-raising and retiring ceremony. This group of students was selected by East Park Elementary staff for excellent behavior and leadership skills.

A few of the students included in the selected group were chosen because they expressed interest in joining the military as their future careers.

12 News spoke with Amy Netts about the importance of demonstrating patriotism to students at a young age.

“I’m very excited about the new flag, very excited for the children to see this, talk to veterans, to understand. They gave them more detail about the folds, and what each fold means. It was wonderful and we’re expecting to have them back and maybe address the whole school,” said Nett.

Students saluted the flag while it was being raised.

The VFW Honor Guard demonstrated the proper way to retire and fold an American flag, further explaining the meaning behind the number of folds and the shape of the folded flag.

East Park Elementary School plans to invite the VFW Honor Guard back to the school for a presentation involving the entirety of the student body.