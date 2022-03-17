FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 629 in Fairmont hosted a meet and greet Wednesday night for local candidates to speak, allowing the veterans to put a face to the name on the ballot.

Officials with the VFW said that they feel that veterans have been overlooked and not asked for much input, and now, they feel it is the time to start having a conversation. All the candidates in attendance were given five minutes to tell the veterans about themselves and why they want to be elected in the upcoming election

“Just being able to meet local voters and let face it, the veterans have a track record of being voters, you know. So, it’s just good to have a chance to actually meet them and just, nothing else, introduce yourself. A lot of times we’re voting for people on a ballot that we’ve never met before,” said Toby Heaney, Commander of VFW Post 629. “A lot of times it’s a name on a piece of paper. Even if you know what they stand for and have researched them, it’s still just a name on a piece of paper. This is a chance to actually put that face with that name.”

There were over 20 candidates in attendance to present to the veterans. After the presentations veterans could then have one on one time to ask questions of the candidates. The West Virginia State Primaries are on May 10th.