VFW remembers fallen soldiers for Memorial Day

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Veterans of Foreign Wars held its annual Memorial Day event to remember their fellow comrades in Fairmont.

Several local organizations first gathered at the Eastside VFW Post to do the laying of wreaths ceremony and salute & taps to start the event. They then proceeded to do a caravan around town, along with other ceremonies.

Marion County Veterans Council President, Toby Heaney, said it is a way to remember soldiers who never made it home.

“Most of us actually do this every day but, just once a year we get together to just remember our fallen soldiers,” explained Heaney.

Heaney said their biggest thing this year is trying to remember traditions that they had prior to the pandemic. VFW also held small ceremonies at the Grandview Memorial Gardens, the High-Level Bridge, Veterans Square Plaza, and the Westside VWF Post.